NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced a vaccine mandate for all New York City municipal workers, including first responders.

This comes as the FDA is set to authorize booster shots, as well as the mixing and matching of vaccine brands.

As CBS2’s John Dias reports, the mayor announced the mandate Wednesday.

As part of the announcement, the city offering a $500 bonus to each city employee who receives their first shot at a city-run vaccination site by 5 p.m. on Oct. 29.

All city employees will be required to have proof of at least dose after that, or they will be placed on unpaid leave until they can show proof of vaccination.

“There is no greater privilege than serving the people of New York City, and that privilege comes with a responsibility to keep yourself and your community safe,” de Blasio said. “As we continue our recovery for all of us, city workers have been a daily inspiration. Now is the time for them to show their city the path out of this pandemic once and for all.”

The city will begin negotiating with impacted unions immediately.

It’s a bombshell announcement that could shake up the city’s workforce, de Blasio is requiring all municipal employees to get the COVID vaccine, including firefighters and police officers.

The current vaccination rate among the city’s workforce stands at about 83%.

On Thursday, a CDC advisory committee will take up boosters and issue recommendations. By the end of the week, millions more people could be eligible for their extra dose.

New, promising research about mixing and matching COVID vaccines and different boosters is easing many minds.

“The new data at least suggests that there’s nothing horribly wrong with mixing and matching. In some instances, the antibody response might be paradoxically better,” said. Dr. Bruce Farber of Northwell Health System.

While the federal government has said it will not recommend any specific combination of vaccines and boosters, a new, small, federally funded study is providing some insight. It found that recipients of the Johnson & Johnson‘s single dose shot who received a Moderna booster saw their antibody levels rise 76-fold in 15 days, compared with only a fourfold increase after and extra dose of Johnson & Johnson.

A shot of the Pfizer vaccine also raised the antibody levels of Johnson & Johnson recipients more than Johnson & Johnson did, although not as much as Moderna did.

“And there does not seem to be any significant safety problems,” Farber said.

Now, many medical professionals are hoping people actually get the booster. Some states, like New Jersey, are struggling to get those eligible to roll up their sleeve for a third time.

“We’re not seeing nearly as much demand as we had planned for and we had hoped. So we’re doubling down on contacting every patient whose eligible,” said University Hospital CEO Dr. Shereef Elnahal.