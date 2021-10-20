By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hi everyone!
We can expect a warm, spring-like atmosphere Wednesday while a ridge of high pressure settles over the area. Mild west winds will be pushing into the northeast through Thursday afternoon. A front then crosses, bringing in cooler temps and some showers for part of the weekend.
Temps peak at 75 degrees around the city, with some interior NJ town likely a touch warmer.
Thursday is mild again at 74, even Friday is nice at 68!
Saturday brings a temp drop, and some showers as low pressure tracks just offshore.
We clear for Sunday, but temps are likely in the upper 50s, but under sunshine.
Check back for the latest!