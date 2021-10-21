NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thursday was Spirit Day, a day we see a lot of purple to show support for LGBTQ+ youth and to make a statement against bullying and harassment.
Billboards in Times Square and messages all over social media raised awareness for this 11th Spirit Day.
From our sports teams to corporations to TV shows, people wore purple and offered words of solidarity for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer young people.
Shepard Verbas, with the Loft LGBTQ+ Community Center in White Plains, says helping someone starts by showing respect.
"When we're talking about recognizing signs of youth being bullied, to just make sure that we're not analyzing young people, right? We're inviting a conversation, right? We're making sure that we are a safe space for somebody to come to," Verbas said.
In honor of Spirit Day, the Empire State Building will be lit in purple Thursday night.