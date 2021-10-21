NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A young NYPD honorary policeman is out of a Queens hospital, heading home to resume life as a regular kid.
Seven-year-old Anthony Rojas left St. Mary’s Hospital to a round of applause.READ MORE: Brian Laundrie's Remains Found In Florida Nature Reserve, Officials Say
The honorary police officer was on a lung transplant list after being diagnosed with chronic respiratory failure at just 2 years old, but thanks to the hard work of his team of doctors and nurses, he no longer needs the new lungs and is heading home to a loving family.READ MORE: About 1,000 Full Propane Tanks Found Illegally Stored At Queens Warehouse
“We’re leaving very happy. This is a new beginning. Thank you to all St. Mary’s staff. You guys did a wonderful job with him,” Lucy Ramirez, Anthony’s mother, said.MORE NEWS: Long Island Schools Join My Brother's Keeper Initiative
Anthony joined the NYPD HOPE Program in 2018. The initiative allows children with severe illnesses to spend time with police officers at New York landmarks.