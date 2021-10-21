NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is trying to find a man and woman in connection to a shooting at a Bronx house party last weekend.
It happened at a home on Oakley Street just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 17.
Police said the man got into an argument with the 58-year-old victim. The suspect then shot him in the legs and buttocks, police said.
Police said the man got into an argument with the 58-year-old victim. The suspect then shot him in the legs and buttocks, police said.

The alleged gunman and the woman investigators are looking for fled the party together after the shooting, police said.
They are believed to be in their 20s.
The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.