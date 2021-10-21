NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Join us tonight at 7 p.m. for our conversation with Gov. Phil Murphy as he seeks reelection in New Jersey.
We’ll be pressing the governor on the top issues facing New Jersey residents, and asking him some questions you gave us for him!
You can watch that tonight at 7 p.m. on CBSN New York.
Then join us again Friday at 7 p.m. for our conversation with his challenger, Republican Jack Ciattarelli.
Next week, we’ll be hosting similar conversations with Democrat Eric Adams and Republican Curtis Sliwa as they vie to become the next mayor of New York City. That’ll be live at 1 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, 10/26 and 10/27, only on CBSN New York.
If you have questions for Adams or Sliwa you’d like to submit, CLICK HERE.