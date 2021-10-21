NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Four people were shot Thursday in front of a deli in Flatbush, Brooklyn, according to police.
It happened on Glenwood Road near the corner of Nostrand Avenue around 10:30 a.m.READ MORE: Teens, 17 And 19, Killed In West Hempstead Crash
Police still had the area closed off at noon, CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported.READ MORE: Join Us For Our Candidate Conversation With Gov. Phil Murphy Tonight At 7 p.m. On CBSN New York
The four victims were taken to hospitals, but none of their injuries were life-threatening, police said.
The gunman is still on the loose.MORE NEWS: NYPD: Man, Woman Wanted After Shooting At Bronx House Party
Check CBSNewYork.com, CBSN New York and CBS2 News for updates.