Developing NewsNYPD: 4 Shot In Front Of Brooklyn Deli
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By Dave Carlin
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Chopper 2, Dave Carlin, Flatbush, New York, New York City, NYC Shootings, NYPD, Shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Four people were shot Thursday in front of a deli in Flatbush, Brooklyn, according to police.

It happened on Glenwood Road near the corner of Nostrand Avenue around 10:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Teens, 17 And 19, Killed In West Hempstead Crash

Police still had the area closed off at noon, CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported.

READ MORE: Join Us For Our Candidate Conversation With Gov. Phil Murphy Tonight At 7 p.m. On CBSN New York

The four victims were taken to hospitals, but none of their injuries were life-threatening, police said.

The gunman is still on the loose.

MORE NEWS: NYPD: Man, Woman Wanted After Shooting At Bronx House Party

Check CBSNewYork.com, CBSN New York and CBS2 News for updates.

Dave Carlin