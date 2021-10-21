NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Broadway continued its comeback Thursday as two musicals reopened.
“Jagged Little Pill” returned to the Broadhurst Theatre. The show, which features songs from Alanis Morissette’s album of the same name, won several Tony Awards in September, including Best Book of a Musical and Best Featured Actress in a Musical.
Also taking the stage was the cast of the new musical “Mrs. Doubtfire,” based on the hit 1993 film.
Previews resumed at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. Opening night is set for Dec. 5.