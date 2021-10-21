Campaign 2021Watch Our Candidate Conversation With Gov. Phil Murphy
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s an update on the COVID restrictions for New York City public school athletes.

Schools may now choose to allow spectators.

Parents, players and coaches rallied against the original ban on spectators, saying it put the students at a disadvantage when it came to getting recruited for college scholarships because scouts were not able to attend games.

Now, the Public School Athlete League, or PSAL, says visitors are allowed. They must show proof of vaccination for indoor events and wear a face covering. Capacity is limited for social distancing.

