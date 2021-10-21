NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined Mayor Bill de Blasio at City Hall for a big announcement Thursday.
The mayor revealed New York has become the first United States city to commit to net zero greenhouse gas emissions in city pension fund investments by 2040.READ MORE: Brian Laundrie's Remains Found In Florida Nature Reserve, Officials Say
De Blasio says the city will invest $50 billion in climate solutions by 2035, including renewable energy.READ MORE: 7-Year-Old Honorary NYPD Officer Diagnosed With Chronic Respiratory Failure Leaves Hospital
“Having that shift, divesting from fossil fuels and then investing to renewable energy and climate infrastructure is exactly what we need to be doing in this moment in order to tackle the climate crisis,” Ocasio-Cortez said.MORE NEWS: About 1,000 Full Propane Tanks Found Illegally Stored At Queens Warehouse
The mayor says three of the city’s pension funds have adopted the commitment.