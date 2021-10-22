PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A man was arrested after police said he carjacked an Amazon delivery van and led officers on a wild chase in Paterson, New Jersey.
According to police, the suspect approached the vehicle, pushed the driver into the passenger seat and got behind the wheel Thursday afternoon near Straight and Fulton streets.
The Amazon driver made several attempts to jump out, but was able to flag down two police officers to follow the van.
The suspect eventually collided with an NJ Transit bus and the Amazon van became stuck on railroad tracks.
The suspect tried to run away, but was taken into custody.