NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Election Day is a week from this Tuesday.
In New York City, early voting starts Saturday and goes through Oct. 31.
Voters are reminded to verify their early voting site, which may be different from the polling station for Election Day voting.
In New Jersey, the same dates apply with in-person early voting taking place Saturday through the 31st. Mail-in voting is already underway.
Polling sites are being designated by each county. That information was sent to voters.
Connecticut will not have in-person early voting. Mail-in registration to vote must be postmarked by Tuesday.