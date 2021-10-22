Campaign 2021Watch Our Candidate Conversation With Jack Ciattarelli
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Campaign 2021, Connecticut, early voting, Election Day, Local TV, New Jersey, New York, Voting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Election Day is a week from this Tuesday.

In New York City, early voting starts Saturday and goes through Oct. 31.

READ MORE: Election Day Guide For Voters In New York

Voters are reminded to verify their early voting site, which may be different from the polling station for Election Day voting.

READ MORE: Election Day Guide For Voters In New Jersey

In New Jersey, the same dates apply with in-person early voting taking place Saturday through the 31st. Mail-in voting is already underway.

Polling sites are being designated by each county. That information was sent to voters.

Connecticut will not have in-person early voting. Mail-in registration to vote must be postmarked by Tuesday.

CBSNewYork Team