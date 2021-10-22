EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Halloween spending is expected to hit an all-time high of $10 billion this year, partially because the big day is on a weekend and experts gave the go-ahead for trick-or-treating.

Halloween is on a Sunday, homes are decorated and families are eager.

Pumpkin sales at Stew Leonard’s are up 25% over last year.

“This year, you are starting to feel some energy and excitement in the air, and you can see it now, the parents want their kids to get out. They’ve been cooped up. We’re bringing our events back,” Stew Leonard said.

Events like drive-through spooktaculars, the Pumpkinblaze, Spookyfest, haunted mansions and trunk-or-treat events.

“I do understand, as a parent, that there still may be some hesitation about normal activities,” Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said.

Safety is the priority. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says for inside parties, wear face masks and get vaccinated. Outdoor parties are best.

For door-to-door trick-or-treating, young children should always go with an adult.

“I’m 65, and I still love Halloween. I plan on going trick-or-treating on Sunday with them,” Farmingdale grandmother Rosemary Sperandio said.

The Sperandio grandchildren will be superheroes.

“Safety in the street, wearing reflective gear so that cars can see them. With candy, it’s important that you know your kids’ allergies. Only eat wrapped candy because it’s safest,” said Dr. Andrew Knecht, with the Nassau County Health Department.

Experts tell kids, have parents check candy before you eat it; accept treats in the doorway, never go inside a house; don’t walk in the street and be cautious of your surroundings.

Happy Halloween!