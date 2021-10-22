NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Fresh fruit and vegetables are now more accessible in one Bronx community, and students are helping to lead the charge.

As CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports, in the bustling corridor of 170th Street and Townsend Avenue in the Bronx, the New Settlement Farm Stand has become a staple in the community.

“There is a few grocery stores located over here, but predominantly in the Bronx a lot of stuff that we do have is corner stores, bodegas, things like that,” said New Settlement Community Health Director Gus Scavroulakis.

But here each customers have their choice of in season produce sourced from local farms, along with eggs and honey.

“I live here and the market is very close to me and the fruits and vegetables are very fresh,” said customer Mohammed Firot.

“The service and they are very respectful,” customer Eulah Richardson said.

For students like Alberto Garcia, it’s an after school job that comes with a deep sense of community.

“I feel comfortable with the people I work with. I’m a social person so I like talking to people,” Garcia said. “Being nice, stuff like that, you know.”

Students are mentored by the other employees, and learn how to take over the farm stand, especially in the summer months.

It all aligns with the mission of improving access – from jobs to healthy food – in communities that need it the most.

“Making sure we’re not only here for the community but also meeting the community where they are at and their needs,” said Scavroulakis.

SNAP benefits and EBT cards are accepted. In turn, recipients get what’s called “healthy bucks” for use at a future visit, to make the options more affordable.

All of the proceeds are invested back into the farm stand. And Any left over produce is donated to a food pantry.

Nothing is wasted.

“Every week I look forward, until they are done,” said Richardson.

The mission, and the convenience, keeps customers coming back.