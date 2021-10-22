NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police opened fire Friday after responding to calls about an emotional disturbed person with a knife in Lower Manhattan.
The man was allegedly threatening people on East Houston Street.READ MORE: NYPD: Suspect Grabbed 11-Year-Old Girl's Hair, Tried To Choke Her At Stuyvesant Square Park
An officer fired one round, but no one was hit.
The man was taken into custody and hospitalized.READ MORE: Robert Durst Charged With 1982 Murder Of Former Wife Kathie Durst
The officer who fired the shot was taken to the hospital for ringing in the ear.
At least one knife was recovered at the scene.MORE NEWS: Join Us For Our Candidate Conversation With Jack Ciattarelli Tonight At 7 p.m. On CBSN New York
This is a developing story. Check CBSNewYork.com, CBSN New York and CBS2 News for updates.