WYANDACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — One person is dead and multiple people injured after a serious crash on Long Island.
It happened on Little East Neck Road near Straight Path in Wyandach just before 4 p.m. Friday.
At least two cars were involved. One crashed through a fence and onto a lawn.
Police say two adults and a child were pulled from a car that was partially crushed by a utility pole.
Investigators have not released the identity of the person who was killed.