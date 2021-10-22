Campaign 2021Watch Our Candidate Conversation With Jack Ciattarelli
WYANDACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — One person is dead and multiple people injured after a serious crash on Long Island.

It happened on Little East Neck Road near Straight Path in Wyandanch just before 4 p.m. Friday.

At least two cars were involved. One crashed through a fence and onto a lawn.

Police say two adults and a child were pulled from a car that was partially crushed by a utility pole.

Investigators have not released the identity of the person who was killed.

