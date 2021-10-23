Campaign 2021Watch Our Candidate Conversations
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some of New York’s finest pups competed in Saturday’s 31st Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade.

Hundreds came out to see dogs strut some of the most creative and out-there costumes in categories like the Scariest or the Punniest, among others.

The Best in Show was also the winner of the Heroes category — a thank you to essential workers.

The event took place at the East River Park Amphitheater, and CBS2’s own Jenna DeAngelis was one of the judges.

