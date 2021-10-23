HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Early voting begins Saturday in New Jersey and New York City.

It’s the first time the Garden State is holding early, in-person voting, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported.

Ten days before Election Day, voters across New Jersey are eager to have their voices heard.

“Just dropped it at the ballot box. Easy peasy,” said Carol Filingeri, of Fort Lee, NJ.

“Boom. Done,” said Susan Bast.

This year, there are more ways than ever to cast your ballot.

In March, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law mandating in-person, early voting as an option for this fall’s general election.

“I think the more options we give people, the more representation we’re going to have,” said Bast.

In-person, early voting runs through Oct. 31 in New York and New Jersey.

New Jersey polls must be open Monday through Saturday from at least 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from at least 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Polls opened at 8 a.m. Saturday in New York City, but daily hours will vary.

“We have every reason to believe that easing access to the ballot will enhance voter turnout among all age groups,” said Elizabeth Matto, an associate research professor at the Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers University.

To get the word out, Monmouth County Clerk Christine Hanlon held a demonstration earlier in October to show off the new technology.

“It will be a very different experience in many ways for voters,” said Hanlon.

Click here for Election Day information, including how to find your polling place and voting hours in New Jersey.

Click here for information about voting in New York.