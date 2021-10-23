NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa rode through Washington Heights on a “Latinos for Sliwa” float Saturday afternoon.
Earlier, he campaigned on the Upper East Side and stopped at a polling site on the Upper West Side.
His wife, Nancy, who is running as a Republican for City Council in that district, held their latest rescue cat, Gizmo, as they encouraged people to get out to vote.
Sliwa said he feels good about the race and will do whatever he can to support New York City.
"Win, lose or draw, I'm going to tell Eric, 'I'll support you 100% because we need to save our city if you beat me. Will you say the same thing if I happen to be lucky enough to win?'" he said.
Sliwa says he will wait to cast his ballot until Election Day.