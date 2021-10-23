EAST QUOGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A small plane crash-landed in East Quogue on Saturday afternoon.
It happened around 1 p.m.READ MORE: Suffolk Police: Franklyn Charles, 18, Charged In Crash That Killed Jennifer Figueroa, 30, In Wyandanch
Police say the pilot was trying to make an emergency landing at a Hamptons airport but overshot the runway. The plane landed in some shrubs just outside Gabreski Airport by County Road 104.READ MORE: Alec Baldwin Was Told Gun Was "Cold" Before Fatal Movie Set Shooting, Court Records Show
Authorities say the 75-year-old pilot was the only person in the plane. He was not injured.
He reported engine failure after taking off from East Hampton Airport.MORE NEWS: Campaign 2021: Early Voting Begins In New Jersey And New York City
New York State Police are investigating the crash.