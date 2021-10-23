NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have made an arrest after a child was attacked at a Manhattan park.
The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Nathaniel Direnzo.
Police say around noon Wednesday, Direnzo began to yell at an 11-year-old girl and her classmates in Stuyvesant Square, then sprayed water at her and tried to attack her.
When the girl tried to fight back, Direnzo allegedly grabbed the 11-year-old by her hair, punched her in the face and wrapped his hands around her neck.
Direnzo is also accused of hitting a 15-year-old boy who tried to intervene.
The 11-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, and the 15-year-old was treated by EMS at the scene.
Direnzo is facing multiple charges, including strangulation and assault.