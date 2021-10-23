NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A salmonella outbreak is being linked to salami sticks sold at Trader Joe’s stores.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 20 people became sick after eating Citterio brand salami sticks, including one person in New York.
Trader Joe’s has taken the product off its shelves and is warning customers to throw it away if you have any at home.
The CDC says if the product touched any surfaces, they should be washed in hot, soapy water. For more information, click here.