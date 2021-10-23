NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/CNN) — Walmart is recalling an aromatherapy room spray that may contain a dangerous bacteria, which can cause a fatal health condition, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Friday.

The retailer is recalling 3,900 bottles of the Better Homes and Gardens-branded essential oil infused aromatherapy room spray with gemstones. The spray bottles could contain Burkholderia pseudomallei bacteria, which can cause a condition called Melioidosis.

According to the CPSC, Melioidosis can be difficult to diagnose and can be fatal. Melioidosis is a rare but serious disease in the United States, with about 12 cases reported annually, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC conducted tests on the product and investigated four confirmed cases of Melioidosis, including two fatal cases, in the United States. Though the source of these four infections has not been confirmed by CDC, the CPSC said the bottle with the same type of bacteria was found in the home of one of the individuals who died.

The $4 aromatherapy room spray was sold at about 55 Walmart stores nationwide and online at walmart.com from February 2021 through October 2021.

The recalled sprays come in the following scents: Lavender & Chamomile, Lemon and Mandarin, Lavender, Peppermint, Lime & Eucalyptus, Sandalwood and Vanilla, The bottles have “Better Homes and Gardens Aromatherapy” printed on the label on the front of the 5-ounce glass bottle.

“We are deeply concerned that there may be a connection between this product and this rare bacteria. Our sympathies and concerns are with the four families that have been impacted,” Walmart said in a statement emailed to CNNBusiness.

The retailer said it has taken steps to prevent any further sales of the sprays both in its stores and online.

Consumers should stop using the recalled product immediately and are advised to not open the bottle or dispose of it themselves but to return it to Walmart in a clear zip-top double bag for a full refund.

Consumers are also advised to seek medical care if they have used the product within the last 21 days and experience fever or other symptoms.

