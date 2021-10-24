NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Princeton and Fair Lawn, New Jersey are two of America’s best small cities, according to a new report.

The study from WalleHub examined affordability, local economies, education, health, safety, and other quality of life factors like average commute times and the number of restaurants & bars per capita.

More than 1,300 cities with populations of 25,000 to 100,000 were considered.

Princeton was listed as the 15th best small city overall. The study ranked it in the top 100 for economic health, safety and quality of life. It finished just outside the top 600 for affordability.

Fair Lawn came in at 24th overall. It ranked as one of the country’s 30 safest small cities and 50 best in education & health.

Long Beach and Glen Cove, New York had the second and third lowest crime rates, respectively, in the study.

West Islip and Levittown had the highest and fifth highest rates of homeownership. West New York, New Jersey had one of the lowest.

Newburgh has the fifth most restaurants per capita, according to the study. Harrison has the fifth fewest coffee shops per capita.

New York’s highest rated small city was Saratoga Springs at #21.

Westport, Connecticut came in at #37, the best in the state.

Click here to see the full rankings.