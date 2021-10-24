WYANDANCH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A teenager was set to be arraigned on charges following a crash that killed a mother and seriously injured the woman’s daughter Friday on Long Island.

Police said Franklyn Charles, 18, was behind the wheel of a luxury sedan speeding and weaving through traffic before the crash in Wyandanch, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Saturday.

According to police, Charles’ car broadsided a vehicle that was backing out of a driveway on Little East Neck Road by Lincoln Avenue.

Jennifer Figueroa and her 11-year-old daughter Anahi were inside it. They were rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital, but the 30-year-old mother did not survive.

“We were going to church, church time,” said Amy Figueroa, the victim’s sister.

Distraught friends and neighbors brought the family food Saturday.

Across the street, the crumpled cars landed on the Cifuentes’ lawn. They described panic and chaos.

“It was definitely a strong feeling, experience. Definitely bad because the girl was also yelling, crying out loud because she was stuck in the car and her mom was unconscious,” Raquel Cifuentes said through a translator.

“We just found out today that she passed away and that the little girl is, I believe she’s in a coma,” said Gerson Cifuentes.

Relatives said Anahi is sedated and hasn’t yet been told her mother died in the crash. Family members are keeping a bedside vigil.

“My parents are distraught and I am just, I’m trying to help them out in any way possible. Just getting stuff ready to go to the hospital,” said Amy.

Back at the family’s home, a pumpkin sits on the porch near Anahi’s shoes.

“It’s sad that she’s going to be without her mom,” said Janice Cruz.

As crews continued to repair wires downed by the crash, neighbors said they want more stop signs.

“Wrote a letter to the town to put something in here because cars are, ‘whoosh, whoosh.’ It’s like they have a problem with speeding,” said Violet Basio.

“So bad. You know, I have two kids, so we’re really scared about going in the street here,” said Maxim Polino.

Charles is being held on $100,000 bond. His family said he’s a good person who was driving his brother home from school and taking a short cut.

Editor’s note: This story was first published Oct. 23.