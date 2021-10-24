NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was more gun violence overnight in New York City.

According to police, an innocent woman was shot multiple times in Brooklyn and three men were struck by bullets in Queens, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Sunday.

Three men, all in their 30s, were shot just after 1:30 a.m. near a Mobil gas station on Beach Channel Drive in Far Rockaway, police said.

A 35-year-old is in critical condition after he was shot in the chest. The other victims, 36 and 32, are expected to recover.

Police have not arrested the gunman.

Around midnight, a 25-year-old woman, who police suspect was an innocent bystander, was shot outside an event center on Atlantic Avenue in East New York where a baby shower was taking place.

The woman was shot four times – twice in the torso, once in the leg and once in the wrist – after two people trying to shoot each other missed and injured her instead, police said.

Police believe she will recover.

Police have not made an arrest in either shooting.