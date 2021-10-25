NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a woman they say hit a teenage girl with a cardboard box and made anti-Asian statements.
It happened around 10 a.m. last Friday outside a market on Brighton Beach Avenue in Brooklyn.
Police said the woman attacked the 17-year-old victim and yelled anti-Asian slurs before running off.
The incident is being investigated as a possible hate crime.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.