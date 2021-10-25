NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Bill de Blasio got his COVID vaccine booster shot Monday morning.

The mayor received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine back in March.

Monday, Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi administered a Moderna booster shot to the mayor.

De Blasio said there have been almost 227,000 booster shots given in New York City so far.

“Here’s my message to all New Yorkers. Get that booster. It’s good for you, it keeps you safe, it keeps your family safe. It’s ready, it’s here, it’s now,” de Blasio said.

COVID VACCINE

“Booster doses are now available across all three vaccine types, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, and mixing and matching of vaccines is permitted,” Chokshi said. “Anyone who received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago, like the mayor and I did, should get a booster shot. It can be any of the three vaccine types.”

Chokshi said while the science isn’t settled about which booster is best, “some evidence suggests that a Moderna or Pfizer booster could produce higher antibody levels than a second dose of J&J.”

As for eligibility, seniors, adults with underlying medical conditions or at higher risk of exposure including first responders, health care workers, or nursing home residents, are eligible to get a booster shot if it has been six months since their last shot.

Chokshi said his top priority remains getting people who have not yet received any shot their vaccine.

New Yorkers can also get the vaccine in their own homes. To sign up for that, CLICK HERE.