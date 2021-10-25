Today will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and generally dry. As for temperatures, they’ll be running 10-15 degrees warmer than yesterday with highs in the low 70s.

Showers/thunderstorms will begin to push through the area late today into tonight with isolated severe thunderstorms possible. The main concerns with any of these storms will be downpours and gusty winds.

Then overnight into the daybreak hours tomorrow we’ll watch our coastal storm get better organized and produce widespread rain — and heavy rain at that for parts of the area — with lingering rain through the day tomorrow. That said, a flash flood watch has been issued for much of the area and will go into effect at 8 PM tonight and remain in effect until 5 PM tomorrow.

Gusty winds will also be felt around the area tomorrow into Wednesday with peak gusts of 25-45 mph for much of the area and up to 50 mph gusts across eastern Long Island. The bulk of the rain will be out of here by Wednesday morning with cool, blustery conditions on tap for the remainder of the day.