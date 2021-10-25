NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say groped a woman shopping at Macy’s in Brooklyn.
It happened shortly before 9 p.m. Friday inside the store on Fulton Street.
Police said the suspect approached the 39-year-old woman and grabbed her buttocks.
