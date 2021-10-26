NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With seven days to go until Election Day, New York City mayoral candidates Eric Adams and Curtis Sliwa met for their final debate Tuesday.

As CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer reports, there were fireworks as Adams and Sliwa faced each other for the last time in the 2021 election cycle. The Brooklyn borough president tried to stay above the fray, but Sliwa’s attacks finally got to him.

“You should display a level of discipline. They laid out rules here, and you should try to show that. You’re acting like my son when he was 4 years old. Show some discipline so we can get to all of these issues. You’re interrupting. You’re being disrespectful. Show a level of discipline. You want to be the mayor of the city of New York, start with discipline,” Adams said.

“Eric, show compassion, show care. Don’t just be a robot. People are going to lose their jobs, their income,” Sliwa said.

“He faked a kidnap. He faked a robbery. He faked that he found a gun. He hid money so he would not have to pay child support,” Adams said.

“That is scurrilous that you would say. That is scurrilous that you would say that I hid money. I paid every penny of my child support for my three sons — Anthony, Carter and Hunter. How dare you bring my family into this. I haven’t, I haven’t at all brought your family into your problems. Please show some discipline, a modicum of civility. Keep our families out of this,” Sliwa said.

The exchanges were so sharp that when Adams was given the opportunity to question Sliwa, he declined.

When Adams was asked to say something nice about Sliwa, he praised him for having the compassion to adopt and rescue a house full of cats. Sliwa praised Adams for being a vegan and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Watch CBS2 News at 11 p.m. for Marcia Kramer’s full report on this debate.