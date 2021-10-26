NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With Halloween this weekend, there’s a warning about cannabis packages made to look like snacks.
The concern is the illegal products come in deceptively designed bags that appear as popular foods and candy.
RELATED STORY: Long Island Educators And Lawmakers Sound Alarm About THC-Laced Cookies That Look Like Snack For Kids
New York Attorney General Letitia James is urging parents to make sure they don’t end up in children’s hands.
She warns that if ingested, one of the products could lead to an accidental overdose.