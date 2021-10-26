The rain will be more on than off the remainder of the day, but the absolute worst of it is coming to an end.

Through this afternoon, bands of moderate to heavy rain will push just off to our north and east, then sweep through the city again later this afternoon and into the evening. That said, flooding will remain a concern; but again, we’re not expecting the intensity of what we saw earlier this morning.

As for the winds, they’ll slightly ramp up into the afternoon and evening with gusts ranging from 25-45 mph around the area. However, tonight there will be exceptionally higher amounts across Long Island where they could see wind gusts of 45-60 mph. In fact, all of Suffolk county will be under a wind advisory this evening through midday tomorrow with the southeastern tip under a high wind warning.

The rain, on the other hand, will wrap up overnight with perhaps some leftover drops still lingering during the early morning hours before they exit east.

For the remainder of tomorrow, expect cool, blustery conditions with gusts of 25-40 mph and some exceptionally higher gusts to the east. Outside of that, we’ll see a little brightening, so it should look a little better out there.

As for Thursday, it’s looking like the best of the next few: mostly to partly sunny and not as windy. Highs will be near 60 again.