NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The season’s first nor’easter is making for a dangerous morning commute Tuesday.
New York City is under a travel advisory until the afternoon.
Subway flooding is one major concern, especially after what the city saw during Ida.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says it is taking all necessary precautions to deliver safe service to customers.
The agency deployed extra resources to about 50 subway stations that it identified as having some "vulnerability." Pump trains have also been positioned in five locations across the system.
As for buses, crews moved some to higher ground. Tow trucks were also deployed to service bus routes known to have flooding potential.
Before the rain started, MTA officials held a press conference Monday to discuss what they will be doing.
"We have 900 pumps at 300 locations throughout the subway system. So during Hurricane Ida, we literally pumped 75 million gallons of water. We can get the water out of the system. Do not be alarmed if you see a little water on a platform, if you see water on stairs. The system is designed to deal with it, and we will be ready," said MTA Acting Chairman Janno Lieber. "The biggest constraint that we face is the city's sewers, which as we found out again during Hurricane Ida, sometimes have their capacity overwhelmed."
Mayor Bill de Blasio said with a flash flood watch in effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday, commuters should take mass transit to work. Don’t walk or drive in these conditions.