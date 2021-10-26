NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City schools will remain open Tuesday, but a travel advisory is in effect through the afternoon.
Many residents are on edge about the storm, especially those still picking up the pieces after Ida's deadly impact. Some in Queens went to bed feeling anxious about the thought of more heavy rains potentially flooding their homes again.
In preparation for the storm, crews cleared debris from catch basins around the city Monday. The Department of Transportation also went around delivering sandbags to neighbors.
CBS2 followed up with some who are still recovering from Ida, like Woodside resident Danette Rivera, who had to be rescued from her flooded basement, and her neighbor, who is still waiting for money from FEMA. Both were hoping for the best but bracing for the worst.
“I just don’t want to go through this again,” Rivera said. “There’s nothing I can do. If it comes through the drains again, which happened last time, it’s going to be uncontrollable.”
"I'm scared to death. I just hope it doesn't happening again," her neighbor, Barbara, added.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said after Ida, the city is changing how it alerts people. He also said the city will enforce possible evacuations and travel bans, if necessary.