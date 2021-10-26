BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A fencing coach in New Jersey is accused of sexually assaulting two teenagers.
The Somerset County prosecutor's office says 49-year-old Stephen Kovacs, of Watchung, was arrested on Oct. 13.
A 16-year-old girl alleges Kovacs sexually assaulted her multiple times in August and September of 2021.
Several days after she came forward, a 19-year-old woman reported that Kovacs had sexually assaulted her multiple times in 2020. The victim was 18 years old at the time.
Both victims say the assaults took place in Bridgewater.
Kovacs has been charged with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
He is also accused of providing false statements under oath during his detention hearing.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Somerset County prosecutor’s office sex crimes unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Bridgewater Township police department at (908) 722-4111. Tips can also be made anonymously through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ tip line at 1-888-577-8477.