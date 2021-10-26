STORM WATCHLatest Forecast & Live Team Coverage As 1st Nor'easter Of Season Arrives In Tri-State
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Connecticut, Local TV, Long Island, New Jersey, New York, Nor'Easter, Storm Watch, Weather

By Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A rare October nor’easter arrived overnight in the Tri-State Area, with heavy rain and strong wind.

Tuesday 10/26

  • Midnight to 6 a.m. — Coastal storm becomes more organized and produces widespread rainfall, some may be heavy at times. Flash floods will be possible during this period.
  • 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. — Rain and periods of heavy rain continue to push through with flooding likely around the area.
  • 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Rain and localized heavy rain is still possible. Blustery conditions expected as wind ramps up around the area.
  • 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. — Rain gradually winds downs, while the wind continues to ramp up around the area. Wind gusts of 45 to 50 mph will be possible across Long Island.

Wednesday 10/27

  • 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. — The last of the rain exits the area, but it remains blustery.

Click here for the latest forecast.

Flood safety tips, power outage links & more.

CBSNewYork Team