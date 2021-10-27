The rain is wrapping up with just a few leftover showers to the east this morning. The winds, however, will keep up through this afternoon with much of the area seeing gusts of 25-45 mph; Long Island will see gusts of 50-60+ mph. That said, a wind advisory (50+ mph: Nassau/W. Suffolk/Fairfield) and high wind warning (60+ mph: E. Suffolk) will remain in effect until about 2 PM. Outside of all that, we’re looking at mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies (partly to mostly sunny to the west) with highs around 60 degrees.

Regarding inland flooding, river levels have generally plateaued, if they haven’t receded already. The exception is the Passaic with minor flooding projected over the next couple of days.

Regarding coastal flooding, minor flooding is expected along the NY/NJ coastline midday and into the afternoon, but mainly outside the city.

Tonight will be mostly to partly cloudy and not as windy. It will be a little colder, too, with temps falling into the 40s in the city with some distant 30s N&W.

Tomorrow’s looking like a decent day: mostly to partly sunny and calmer with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

Friday we’ll be dealing with another round of rain in the afternoon and at night, but this system isn’t expected to dump nearly as much… 0.5-1.5″ on average. However, due to the recent rainfall and saturated ground, localized flooding can’t be ruled out.