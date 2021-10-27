LONG BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Parts of Long Island are under a wind advisory Wednesday as the area deals with a second morning of storms.

Strong winds could take down trees and power lines, causing power outages and trouble on the roads.

Suffolk County is under a state of emergency. County Executive Steve Bellone said crews are in place and prepared to respond to any fallen trees or outages due to the wind.

The winds started to crank up overnight and get stronger the farther east you go.

Both county leaders urged caution after back-to-back nights of rain and the intensifying wind.

“The ground is saturated. With high winds, we’re look out for the potential of falling trees, falling limbs, downed power lines,” said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said Tuesday. “We’re monitoring the storm very closely.”

“We are urging extreme caution. We’re expecting the winds from this storm will be picking up significantly,” Bellone said.

Wind gusts are expected to reach 45 to 65 miles per hour.

A high wind warning remains in effect for the South Shore through the afternoon.

