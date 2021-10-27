WATCH NOWMaurice DuBois, Marcia Kramer Hold Candidate Conversation With Republican Curtis Sliwa
NORTHVALE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — One person was found dead at an industrial complex building on Ludlow Avenue in the Bergen County town of Northvale.

Police confirmed they are conducting a homicide investigation, and that a suspect has been taken into custody.

Investigators do not think anyone else was involved.

Police responded at around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday and searched the building.

There was no word on the cause of death or any possible motive.

