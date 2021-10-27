NORTHVALE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — One person was found dead at an industrial complex building on Ludlow Avenue in the Bergen County town of Northvale.
Police confirmed they are conducting a homicide investigation, and that a suspect has been taken into custody.READ MORE: Candidate Conversations: Curtis Sliwa
Investigators do not think anyone else was involved.READ MORE: Bullet Believed To Have Been Fired By Alec Baldwin Recovered From Film Director's Shoulder
Police responded at around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday and searched the building.MORE NEWS: Residents In River Vale, N.J. Dealing With Water Everywhere After Hackensack River Overflows Due To Nor'easter Rains
There was no word on the cause of death or any possible motive.