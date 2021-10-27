NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City has announced a plan to improve the appearance of New York City public housing buildings.
The $111 million project will tear down unsightly sheds and scaffolds and fix façades at 45 buildings in 15 NYCHA developments.
The city says some of the scaffolds have been in place for up to five years.
"These sheds are not just a matter of aesthetic improvements. They are safety issues and constant reminders of decades of systemic disinvestment in public housing, and they can make buildings look and feel forgotten," Councilwoman Carlina Rivera said.
Manhattan Councilmember Ben Kallos has proposed legislation that would set a 90-day limit for scaffolds or sheds to stay up for a building owner to repair a dangerous situation.