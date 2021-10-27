Live At 1 p.m.Maurice DuBois, Marcia Kramer Hold Candidate Conversation With Republican Curtis Sliwa
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say they want to question Rahmel Howard after a brazen home invasion on Staten Island.

Police say the home invasion happened last Friday just before 2 p.m.

They say a man pushed his way into a home near Hill Street and Warren Street, shoved a 67-year-old woman to the ground, and held her there for more than an hour.

They say the man fled without taking anything, and the woman was OK and did not require hospitalization.

Howard, 26, of Broad Street, Staten Island, is wanted for questioning, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

CBSNewYork Team