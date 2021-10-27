NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say they want to question Rahmel Howard after a brazen home invasion on Staten Island.
Police say the home invasion happened last Friday just before 2 p.m.
They say a man pushed his way into a home near Hill Street and Warren Street, shoved a 67-year-old woman to the ground, and held her there for more than an hour.
They say the man fled without taking anything, and the woman was OK and did not require hospitalization.
Howard, 26, of Broad Street, Staten Island, is wanted for questioning, police said.
