NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a burglar seen on video breaking into a Popeyes restaurant in the Bronx.
It happened around 6 a.m. on October 10 at 3rd Avenue and East 148th Street in Mott Haven.
Surveillance video shows the suspect use a large stone to break the front window and climb inside. He can be seen crawling over the counter and picking up a safe.
Police said it contained $2,000 in cash.
Anyone with information about the burglar is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.