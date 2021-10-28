NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A criminal charge has been filed against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

It stems from Attorney General Letitia James‘ sexual harassment investigation that led to his resignation in August, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported Thursday.

The charge is forcible touching. The complaint, filed by the Albany County sheriff, charges Cuomo with intentionally touching a former aide, “for the purpose of degrading and gratifying his sexual desires.”

It came after former aide Brittany Commisso brought the case to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office.

“To me, this was a dream job and it, unfortunately, turned into a nightmare,” Commisso said back in early August.

Commisso was talking about her charge that Cuomo groped her at the Executive Mansion while working with him on his state of the state speech. At the time, he asked her to take a selfie using her phone.

The incident led to a formal misdemeanor complaint being filed by the Albany County sheriff.

“He put his hand up my blouse and cupped my breast over my bra. I exactly remember looking down, seeing his hand, which is a large hand, thinking to myself, ‘Oh my God, this is happening,'” Commisso said.

The charge is a Class A misdemeanor.

“From the moment my office received the referral to investigate allegations that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, we proceeded without fear or favor. The criminal charges brought today against Mr. Cuomo for forcible touching further validate the findings in our report,” James said in a statement.

Cuomo’s lawyer did not return requests for comment. The former governor’s spokesman said he is working on a statement, but he pointed to a published report that raised questions about whether the complaint was properly filed.