NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — When Kelly Anne and Anthony Ferraro met through mutual friends in New Jersey, she knew he was blind.

So she wanted to do something special for their first date. She got a new dress — one that he could feel.

“She’s like, ‘Well you can’t see me, so I’ve got to wear something that feels nice.’ No one thought to do that, like ever,” Anthony Ferraro said.

“I remember my sister making fun of me, because I was like, ‘I’m going to wear a velvet dress so he can feel it.’ She was like, ‘That is so corny, he’s not actually going to feel your dress just because he’s blind.’ I was like, ‘No he might, you don’t know,'” said Kelly Ferraro. “Then it ended up being something that was so important to him.”

Anthony competes in wrestling and judo and travels a lot. Kelly began going with him.

“My whole life changed when I met Kelly. I remember not being able to see anything when I traveled,” he said. “She would describe these landscapes to me, like visually, where they would paint these pictures in my head. She literately became my eyes for the world.”

This year, the couple got married, and Kelly wanted to do something special for Anthony again. So she got a custom wedding dress with many textures, so he could see by feeling.

Anthony was shocked when his bride met him at the altar.

“She’s like, I’m here, I’m here, feel my dress,'” he said. “My mind was blown, I started crying. It was just like I was able to see Kelly. That was the best part. I was able to feel her dress. When I was feeling the dress, it was just painting this image of an angel in my mind, and it was just so beautiful.”

Kelly goes above and beyond for her love, serving as a lesson of acceptance for others.

“To put yourself in other people’s shoes, I think really helps. But understanding everyone in life is different and going that extra step to just think about that other person, and kind of put yourself in their experiences,” said Anthony.