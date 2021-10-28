NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An American Airlines flight from John F. Kennedy International Airport was diverted Wednesday after a passenger allegedly assaulted a flight attendant.
The flight was scheduled to land at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California, but instead stopped at Denver Airport, where the passenger was taken into custody.
"I actually understand he punched her twice. I did see her walk back down the aisle afterward. She did have blood splattered on her mask," one fellow traveler said.
"There was a doctor on the flight, luckily. So I don't know, he says it wasn't broken, but she was bleeding. So they took her to the hospital," another passenger added.
American Airlines said it will pursue charges and is banning the passenger.