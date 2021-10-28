NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for two men accused of stealing more than $10,000 worth of handbags from a Christian Louboutin store in Manhattan.
It happened shortly before 1:15 p.m. Tuesday on the corner of Horatio and Greenwich streets in the West Village.READ MORE: Inside Look At 9 DeKalb Avenue, Brooklyn's Tallest Skyscraper
Police said one suspect threatened a worker with a knife, before the duo took six bags from display shelves, worth $10,420.READ MORE: FDNY Unions Protest Vaccine Mandate For NYC Workers, First Responders: 'We Currently Have A Staffing Shortage As It Is'
The suspects then split up, with one heading east and the other west on Horatio Street.
The employee was not hurt.MORE NEWS: Biden Unveils Details Of Revamped $1.75 Trillion Social Spending Plan
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.