PLAINSBORO, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey man was killed shortly after arriving home by a gunman who authorities said followed him for 30 miles from Pennsylvania.

“It’s crazy, I mean, unbelievable. How can somebody follow him all the way and come here and kill him in the night? It’s so shocking,” said neighbor Sheeza Khan.

Authorities say at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, Sree Ranga Aravapalli, 54, was followed from a casino outside Philadelphia to his home in Plainsboro, New Jersey, where he was shot and killed in an attempted robbery.

In a statement, Parx Casino CEO Eric Hausler said:

“We are deeply saddened by the report that earlier this week a customer of Parx Casino was the victim of a homicide at his home after returning from a visit to the casino. We have learned that law enforcement officials have arrested a suspect who followed the victim home from the casino that night. Parx Casino has been cooperating fully with local and state law enforcement agencies in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey and will continue to do so. Our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim at this incredibly difficult time.”

Police arrested Jekai Reidjohn, 27, of Norristown, Pennsylvania and charged him with first-degree murder, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Thursday.

Neighbors said Aravapalli and his family called their secluded community home for just a few years.

“Just a nice family man, always home and there with his wife and kids, and celebrating all the festivals,” said Abhi Kanitkar.

Aravapalli was a husband and father of a son and daughter. His youngest child is in high school.

Since 2014, Aravapalli was CEO of Aurex Laboratories, which is described online as a pharmaceutical company that develops clinical supplies, tablets and soft gelatin capsules.

“What we want to remember about him is that he gave everything. In his 54 years, I think, he probably gave more than most people would in a full 85-year lifespan,” Kanitkar said.

“It was very shocking for the whole community. It’s scary,” Khan added.

Aravapalli’s family said their final goodbyes and laid him to rest Thursday.

The suspect is still being held in Pennsylvania.