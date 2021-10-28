MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — It could soon be very interesting in the Democratic Party in New York, especially if Attorney General Letitia James makes a run for governor.

Political observers say she would make a formidable foe for Gov. Kathy Hochul, who has been in office for only about 60 days.

Less than three months after issuing the bombshell report, triggering former Gov. Andrew Cuomo‘s resignation, James appears likely to make a run for governor, herself.

“In politics, your opponents are going to use whatever they can against you and they’ll probably try to build a case on that front that this was self serving on her part, clearing the way for her to try to run for governor,” political consultant Michael Dawidziak said.

Dawidziak says to hold on to your hat, for James entering the race could open the floodgates and further divide Democrats after years of party infighting. Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, if he runs, could steal city and urban voters from James. If moderate Congressional Democrat Tom Suozzi runs, he could split the suburban rural votes with Hochul, who was on Long Island signing gun safety bills into law and avoiding discussing James, specifically.

“That’s fine with me. I know how to do this. I say bring it on,” Hochul said.

Voters reacting to James and Hochul said 244 years of never having had a woman governor makes this all the more historic.

“It makes it much more interesting,” one woman said.

“Oh, I’m thrilled with women running,” another said.

“It’s good that we are at the forefront of everything,” another added.

“I’m happy that Kathy Hochul is fixing up Andrew Cuomo’s mess,” another said.

“There are different people out there trying to make a difference,” a man said.

Privately, Republican hopefuls Lee Zeldin and Andrew Giuliani are welcoming chaos across the aisle.

“Anything that’s bad for your enemies is good for you. On a very public stage that can only help the Republican candidates,” Dawidziak said.

The primaries aren’t until June, so there is plenty of time for this to become one of the most expensive high profile and vigorously contested governor’s races ever.

Other Democrats mulling a run include Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.